Hartford Investment Management Co. Has $1.32 Million Holdings in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) by 9.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $1,322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Raymond James in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Raymond James by 1,626.1% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Raymond James during the third quarter worth about $123,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Raymond James during the third quarter worth about $139,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Raymond James by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. 75.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Raymond James alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Compass Point boosted their target price on Raymond James from $80.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Wolfe Research raised Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $89.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Raymond James from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $71.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Raymond James from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Raymond James from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.00.

In other Raymond James news, COO Jeffrey A. Dowdle sold 9,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.29, for a total transaction of $812,268.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 33,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,924,517.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jodi Perry sold 659 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.08, for a total value of $59,362.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 49,759 shares of company stock worth $4,657,575 over the last quarter. 10.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of RJF stock opened at $110.22 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.75. Raymond James has a one year low of $54.21 and a one year high of $110.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.16 billion, a PE ratio of 18.94 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.56. Raymond James had a return on equity of 12.29% and a net margin of 10.02%. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Raymond James will post 6.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 5th were issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 4th. This is a boost from Raymond James’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.53%.

About Raymond James

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

Further Reading: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Raymond James Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raymond James and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.