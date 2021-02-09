Hartford Investment Management Co. Has $913,000 Holdings in DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH)

Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its stake in shares of DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) by 8.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,217 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,289 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in DISH Network were worth $913,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its position in DISH Network by 87.2% during the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 4,708,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,270,000 after acquiring an additional 2,192,863 shares during the last quarter. Key Square Capital Management LLC lifted its position in DISH Network by 1.9% during the third quarter. Key Square Capital Management LLC now owns 3,197,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,820,000 after acquiring an additional 58,857 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in DISH Network by 105.0% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 595,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,291,000 after acquiring an additional 305,036 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in DISH Network by 3.7% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 570,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,555,000 after acquiring an additional 20,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of DISH Network by 2.0% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 443,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,882,000 after buying an additional 8,642 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DISH shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of DISH Network from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of DISH Network from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DISH Network from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of DISH Network in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded shares of DISH Network from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:DISH opened at $31.52 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.69. DISH Network Co. has a 1 year low of $17.09 and a 1 year high of $42.62.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.21 billion. DISH Network had a net margin of 10.01% and a return on equity of 11.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 42.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that DISH Network Co. will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

