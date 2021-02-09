Hartford Investment Management Co. Purchases 2,909 Shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its position in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 43,234 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,909 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in NiSource were worth $992,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of NiSource in the third quarter worth $33,000. First Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of NiSource in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of NiSource in the third quarter worth $57,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of NiSource in the fourth quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new position in shares of NiSource in the third quarter worth $67,000. 92.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NiSource alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on NI shares. Barclays raised shares of NiSource from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Bank of America raised NiSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on NiSource from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut NiSource from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. NiSource presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.90.

Shares of NYSE NI opened at $22.32 on Tuesday. NiSource Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.56 and a fifty-two week high of $30.46. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.06. The company has a market capitalization of $8.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.82.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is an increase from NiSource’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 8th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.94%. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.64%.

About NiSource

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. It provides natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers; generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and wholesale and transmission transaction services.

Featured Story: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for NiSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NiSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.