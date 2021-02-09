Harvest One Cannabis Inc. (HVT.V) (CVE:HVT) Sets New 52-Week High at $0.23

Harvest One Cannabis Inc. (HVT.V) (CVE:HVT) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.23 and last traded at C$0.22, with a volume of 2311461 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.16.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.19. The stock has a market capitalization of C$47.32 million and a PE ratio of -0.44.

Harvest One Cannabis Inc. (HVT.V) (CVE:HVT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$1.91 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Harvest One Cannabis Inc. will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

Harvest One Cannabis Inc. (HVT.V) Company Profile (CVE:HVT)

Harvest One Cannabis Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides lifestyle and wellness products to consumers and patients in regulated markets worldwide. It operates through two segments, Medical and Nutraceutical, and Consumer. The Medical and Nutraceutical segment is involved in the processing, manufacturing, and distribution of cannabis-based food supplement products.

