Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) Announces $0.68 Quarterly Dividend

Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 8th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.68 per share on Monday, May 17th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th.

Hasbro has raised its dividend payment by 22.5% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Hasbro has a payout ratio of 60.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Hasbro to earn $4.35 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 62.5%.

Shares of NASDAQ HAS opened at $93.15 on Tuesday. Hasbro has a 12-month low of $41.33 and a 12-month high of $109.50. The company has a market cap of $12.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $95.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.60.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. Hasbro had a return on equity of 17.99% and a net margin of 7.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Hasbro will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HAS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. MKM Partners increased their price target on shares of Hasbro from $90.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Hasbro from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Hasbro from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of Hasbro in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Hasbro from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.10.

In other Hasbro news, CEO Brian Goldner sold 42,497 shares of Hasbro stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.07, for a total transaction of $3,997,692.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 100,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,435,409.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Hasbro Company Profile

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

