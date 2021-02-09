Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.13 EPS

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Hasbro had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 17.99%. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NASDAQ:HAS traded down $1.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $92.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 859,647. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. Hasbro has a 12 month low of $41.33 and a 12 month high of $109.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.62 billion, a PE ratio of 32.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.90.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.

In related news, CEO Brian Goldner sold 42,497 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.07, for a total value of $3,997,692.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 100,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,435,409.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of Hasbro in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Hasbro in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.10.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

