HC Wainwright Increases Riot Blockchain (NASDAQ:RIOT) Price Target to $28.00

Riot Blockchain (NASDAQ:RIOT) had its price objective upped by HC Wainwright from $7.50 to $28.00 in a research note released on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Riot Blockchain from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 17th.

RIOT opened at $32.79 on Monday. Riot Blockchain has a 1-year low of $0.51 and a 1-year high of $32.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.41. The stock has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of -54.65 and a beta of 4.56.

Riot Blockchain (NASDAQ:RIOT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 million. Riot Blockchain had a negative return on equity of 51.38% and a negative net margin of 250.06%. Analysts predict that Riot Blockchain will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Riot Blockchain news, Director Jason Les sold 68,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.38, for a total transaction of $505,530.00. 3.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Riot Blockchain during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Riot Blockchain during the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Riot Blockchain during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Riot Blockchain by 1,092.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 364,172 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $984,000 after purchasing an additional 333,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aurora Private Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Riot Blockchain by 171.5% during the 4th quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 31,166 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 19,688 shares in the last quarter. 9.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Riot Blockchain, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on building, supporting, and operating Blockchain technologies ecosystem. It is involved in digital currency mining operation, which utilizes specialized computers that generate digital currency primarily bitcoin. The company also holds interests in various activities, including purchasing and selling digital currencies; provides accounting, audit, and verification services for blockchain based assets, such as cryptocurrencies; and develops TessPay, a payments ecosystem for component and sub-component supply chain settlement solution, as well as other blockchain solutions for telecommunications companies.

