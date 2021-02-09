Head-To-Head Contrast: Otelco (NASDAQ:OTEL) vs. Covista Communications (OTCMKTS:CVST)

Otelco (NASDAQ:OTEL) and Covista Communications (OTCMKTS:CVST) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, valuation and profitability.

Risk and Volatility

Otelco has a beta of 1.75, suggesting that its share price is 75% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Covista Communications has a beta of 1.62, suggesting that its share price is 62% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

10.8% of Otelco shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.8% of Otelco shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 64.7% of Covista Communications shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Otelco and Covista Communications, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Otelco 0 0 1 0 3.00 Covista Communications 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Otelco and Covista Communications’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Otelco 11.05% 31.88% 5.53% Covista Communications N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Otelco and Covista Communications’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Otelco $62.77 million 0.63 $7.80 million $2.27 5.11 Covista Communications N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Otelco has higher revenue and earnings than Covista Communications.

Summary

Otelco beats Covista Communications on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Otelco Company Profile

Otelco Inc. provides a range of telecommunications services on a retail and wholesale basis. It offers local services, including voice lines that provide local dial tone and calling features, such as caller identification, call waiting, call forwarding, and voicemail; long distance services; billing and payments; and directory advertising services. The company also provides network access services comprising the origination, transportation, and termination of calls of long distance, wireless, and other interexchange carriers; digital high-speed data lines and ancillary services, such as web hosting and computer virus protection; and basic, digital, high-definition, digital video recording, and pay per view cable television services. In addition, it offers Internet protocol television; wireless security systems and system monitoring services; and private/hybrid cloud hosting services, as well as consulting and professional IT engineering services for mission-critical software applications for small and mid-sized companies. Further, the company rents fiber to transport data and other telecommunications services. It primarily serves business and residential customers residing in and adjacent to the exchanges in Alabama, Maine, Massachusetts, Missouri, Vermont, and West Virginia; and business customers in Maine and New Hampshire. The company was founded in 1998 and is based in Oneonta, Alabama.

Covista Communications Company Profile

Covista Communications, Inc. provides telecommunications and data services in the United States. It offers a range of voice, data, and Internet solutions, including local, long distance, and toll-free services, calling cards, frame relay, Internet access, virtual private network, directory assistance, and teleconferencing services. The company provides a range of domestic and international long distance services that include Â’1+' outbound service in 50 states, along with global termination to approximately 200 countries, as well as intralocal access terminating area (LATA), interLATA, and worldwide international services. Covista also offers domestic and international toll-free services; access options, including access at DS0, DS1, and DS3 speeds, and switched access; calling card services; data transmission services, including private line and Frame Relay services; and local services. The company provides its services to retail customers, primarily small and medium sized businesses; and residential customers, as well as offers domestic and international termination, switch ports, colocation facilities, and transport services to domestic and international carriers. The company was founded in 1959 and is based in Hickory, North Carolina.

