Head to Head Survey: Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG) versus Luokung Technology (NASDAQ:LKCO)

Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG) and Luokung Technology (NASDAQ:LKCO) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get Computer Task Group alerts:

43.1% of Computer Task Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.5% of Luokung Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.9% of Computer Task Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Computer Task Group and Luokung Technology, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Computer Task Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Luokung Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Computer Task Group and Luokung Technology’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Computer Task Group $394.17 million 0.26 $4.13 million $0.40 16.63 Luokung Technology $18.78 million 7.72 -$31.51 million N/A N/A

Computer Task Group has higher revenue and earnings than Luokung Technology.

Profitability

This table compares Computer Task Group and Luokung Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Computer Task Group 2.03% 10.60% 4.43% Luokung Technology N/A N/A N/A

Risk and Volatility

Computer Task Group has a beta of 0.8, suggesting that its stock price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Luokung Technology has a beta of 1.46, suggesting that its stock price is 46% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Computer Task Group beats Luokung Technology on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Computer Task Group

Computer Task Group, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides information and technology services in North America, Western Europe, and India. The company offers strategic consulting services that delivers customized recommendations and plans to address business and IT challenges. It also provides information and technology solutions, including implementation, maintenance, and optimization of software applications; development and deployment of customized software and solutions; testing solutions to help clients assess, develop, improve, implement, and automate testing programs; and design and distribution of complex technology components. In addition, the company offers services for management of mission-critical enterprise IT functions, such as help/service desk; infrastructure maintenance; application management, support and testing; and technical and business monitoring. Further, it recruits, retains, and manages IT talent for its clients. It serves healthcare and life sciences, manufacturing, energy, financial services, government, technology, and telecommunication industries. Computer Task Group, Incorporated was founded in 1966 and is headquartered in Buffalo, New York.

About Luokung Technology

Luokung Technology Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides location-based services and mobile application products for long distance travelers in the People's Republic of China. It offers Luokuang mobile application, a content and service distribution platform that provides content and services, such as information, entertainment, travel, e-commerce, online to offline, advertisement, and other marketing features. The company also offers software development kits and application-programming interfaces, which provide spatial-temporal big data analysis and customized map to software and mobile application developers; and spatial temporal indexing cloud service, a data-level virtualization technology. In addition, it offers information SuperEngine that includes the server engine, which enables to store, manage, and index the spatial temporal big data on the server side; and Web graphics image engine that supports transmission of graphics images, as well as display and edge computing for multi-terminal and cross-platform. Further, the company provides spatial temporal cloud platform that offers cloud services, including data storage, data resource, and platform support services, as well as supports users to aggregate multi-source spatial data, map services, and Internet of Things streaming data. Luokung Technology Corp. has a strategic partnership with Jiangsu Dianyu Information Technology Co., Ltd. to expand mobile commercial big data services in the 5G era. Luokung Technology Corp. is headquartered in Beijing, China.

Receive News & Ratings for Computer Task Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Computer Task Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.