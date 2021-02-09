HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) Position Increased by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) by 27.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,045 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in HealthEquity were worth $212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in HealthEquity by 3.0% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of HealthEquity by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 7,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of HealthEquity by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $808,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of HealthEquity by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 13,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of HealthEquity by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 12,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.96% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Frank Medici sold 10,148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.98, for a total value of $710,157.04. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,189,394.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP William Robert Otten sold 1,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $125,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 36,234 shares in the company, valued at $2,355,210. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 232,759 shares of company stock worth $19,457,754. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of HQY opened at $86.19 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $77.03 and its 200-day moving average is $62.69. HealthEquity, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.40 and a 12 month high of $93.32. The firm has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,724.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, December 6th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.05. HealthEquity had a net margin of 0.44% and a return on equity of 7.65%. The company had revenue of $179.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. HealthEquity’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on HQY. Guggenheim downgraded shares of HealthEquity from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $60.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of HealthEquity in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. HealthEquity has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.00.

HealthEquity, Inc providing technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

