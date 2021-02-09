Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) Given New $32.00 Price Target at Mizuho

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at Mizuho from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Mizuho’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 5.75% from the stock’s previous close.

PEAK has been the subject of a number of other reports. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $28.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. KeyCorp downgraded shares of Healthpeak Properties from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Healthpeak Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Healthpeak Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.38.

NYSE:PEAK opened at $30.26 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.76 and a 200-day moving average of $29.38. The company has a market capitalization of $16.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.43, a PEG ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 0.72. Healthpeak Properties has a 52 week low of $18.63 and a 52 week high of $37.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PEAK. LGT Capital Partners LTD. increased its position in Healthpeak Properties by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 311,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,460,000 after acquiring an additional 38,300 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its position in Healthpeak Properties by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 3,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY increased its position in Healthpeak Properties by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 25,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Robecosam AG increased its position in Healthpeak Properties by 77.2% in the 3rd quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 107,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,910,000 after acquiring an additional 46,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in Healthpeak Properties by 50.7% in the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 96,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,618,000 after acquiring an additional 32,420 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Medical Office and Senior Housing, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

