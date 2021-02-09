Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $46.00.

HLIO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Helios Technologies from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Helios Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Helios Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, October 12th.

In other news, CFO Tricia L. Fulton sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $78,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,631,512. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Tricia L. Fulton sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $36,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,881,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,100 shares of company stock valued at $224,000. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Helios Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $120,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Helios Technologies by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Helios Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $261,000. DCM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Helios Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $266,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Helios Technologies by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. 87.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HLIO opened at $61.99 on Tuesday. Helios Technologies has a 12-month low of $29.03 and a 12-month high of $62.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $56.07 and its 200 day moving average is $46.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.84 and a beta of 1.21.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 5th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 4th. Helios Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.81%.

About Helios Technologies

Helios Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells solutions for the hydraulics and electronics markets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Hydraulics and Electronics. The Hydraulics segment offers cartridge valve technology products to control rates and direction of fluid flow, and to regulate and control pressures for industrial and mobile applications; quick release hydraulic coupling solutions for the agriculture, construction equipment, and industrial markets; and hydraulic system design that provides engineered solutions for machine users, manufacturers, or designers.

