HempCoin (THC) Price Reaches $0.0114 on Exchanges

HempCoin (CURRENCY:THC) traded up 10.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 9th. In the last week, HempCoin has traded up 4.5% against the dollar. One HempCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0114 or 0.00000024 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. HempCoin has a total market capitalization of $2.96 million and approximately $2,720.00 worth of HempCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,969.35 or 0.99833040 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.29 or 0.00032497 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 25.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002338 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $40.78 or 0.00086670 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0948 or 0.00000202 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002152 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000218 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003125 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 18.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000302 BTC.

HempCoin Coin Profile

HempCoin (CRYPTO:THC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 9th, 2014. HempCoin’s total supply is 260,542,206 coins and its circulating supply is 260,407,056 coins. HempCoin’s official message board is medium.com/the-center-branch. The official website for HempCoin is hempcoin.org. The Reddit community for HempCoin is /r/thehempcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

HempCoin Coin Trading

HempCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HempCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HempCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HempCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

