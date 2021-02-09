Héroux-Devtek Inc. (HRX.TO) (TSE:HRX) Given New C$18.50 Price Target at National Bank Financial

Héroux-Devtek Inc. (HRX.TO) (TSE:HRX) had its price objective hoisted by National Bank Financial from C$17.50 to C$18.50 in a research report released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bank Financial currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Héroux-Devtek Inc. (HRX.TO) from C$10.50 to C$12.50 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Héroux-Devtek Inc. (HRX.TO) from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Desjardins upgraded shares of Héroux-Devtek Inc. (HRX.TO) from a buy rating to a top pick rating in a research report on Sunday, November 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$17.67.

HRX stock opened at C$16.37 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.69. Héroux-Devtek Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$8.56 and a fifty-two week high of C$21.28. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$14.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$11.93. The stock has a market cap of C$595.57 million and a PE ratio of -9.78.

Héroux-Devtek Inc. (HRX.TO) (TSE:HRX) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The company reported C$0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.08 by C$0.09. The company had revenue of C$137.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$130.00 million. Equities analysts forecast that Héroux-Devtek Inc. will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HÃ©roux-Devtek Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and repair and overhaul of aircraft landing gears, hydraulic and electromechanical flight control actuators, custom ball screws, and fracture-critical components. The company is also involved in the designing, developing, manufacturing, assembling, and testing fluid filtration applications; and provides various products for aero engine fuel and oil systems, aircraft hydraulic systems, pressure differential indicators, and by-pass and other valves.

