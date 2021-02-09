Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hilton Grand Vacations Company, LLC, a division of Hilton Worldwide, is engaged in hospitality business. It markets and operates vacation ownership resorts. The company also manages and serves club membership programs which include Hilton Grand Vacations Club(R) and The Hilton Club(R). It operates primarily in USA, Indonesia, Italy, Mexico, New Zealand, Portugal, Scotland and Thailand. Hilton Grand Vacations Company, LLC is headquartered in Orlando, Florida. “

HGV stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.16. The company had a trading volume of 754,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 657,836. The company has a current ratio of 7.24, a quick ratio of 4.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02. Hilton Grand Vacations has a 52 week low of $8.28 and a 52 week high of $35.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.79. The stock has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.00 and a beta of 2.26.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 17.4% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after buying an additional 926 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Sarl increased its stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 4.2% during the third quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 27,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,000 after buying an additional 1,099 shares during the period. 93.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hilton Grand Vacations Company Profile

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, and operates vacation ownership resorts primarily under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. The company operates in two segments, Real Estate Sales and Financing; and Resort Operations and Club Management. It sells vacation ownership intervals; manages resorts; operates a points-based vacation club; and finances and services loans provided to consumers for their timeshare purchases.

