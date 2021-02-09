Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) Hits New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after Northland Securities raised their price target on the stock from $4.50 to $13.00. Northland Securities currently has a market perform rating on the stock. Himax Technologies traded as high as $13.32 and last traded at $13.25, with a volume of 232 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.56.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Himax Technologies from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Himax Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Nomura upgraded Himax Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Himax Technologies from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.25.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HIMX. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Himax Technologies by 68.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,777 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 3,560 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Himax Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Himax Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in Himax Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Himax Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.02% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 167.91 and a beta of 1.93.

Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20. Himax Technologies had a return on equity of 3.44% and a net margin of 1.80%. The business had revenue of $275.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. Himax Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 57.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Himax Technologies, Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Himax Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:HIMX)

Himax Technologies, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides display imaging processing technologies in China, Taiwan, the Philippines, Korea, Japan, Europe, and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Driver IC and Non-Driver Products. It offers display driver integrated circuits (ICs) and timing controllers that are used in televisions, laptops, monitors, mobile phones, tablets, digital cameras, car navigation, virtual reality devices, and other consumer electronic devices.

