Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $36.00 price target on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “HOME BANCORP, INC. is a holding company for Home Bank. Home Bancorp has not commenced operations and has no assets. Home Bank is a federally chartered mutual savings bank. Home Bank is a community oriented savings bank offering a range of deposit and loan products, primarily to individuals, families and small to mid-sized businesses located in its market area as well as contiguous markets in south central Louisiana. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet raised Home Bancorp from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler raised Home Bancorp from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

NASDAQ HBCP opened at $31.82 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Home Bancorp has a twelve month low of $18.57 and a twelve month high of $36.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $278.58 million, a PE ratio of 14.21 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $29.46 and its 200 day moving average is $26.92.

Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.52. Home Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.33% and a net margin of 17.06%. The company had revenue of $29.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.36 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Home Bancorp will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 5th. Home Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.85%.

In other Home Bancorp news, Director Ann Forte Trappey purchased 1,251 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $31.15 per share, with a total value of $38,968.65. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,153.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 9.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Home Bancorp by 530.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,778 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Home Bancorp during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of Home Bancorp by 7.7% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 9,800 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Home Bancorp by 4.2% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,945 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Home Bancorp by 101.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,371 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 3,704 shares in the last quarter. 39.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Home Bancorp

Home Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Home Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in Louisiana and Mississippi. It offers deposits products, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and certificates of deposit accounts.

