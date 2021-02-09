Home Capital Group Inc. (HCG.TO) (TSE:HCG) Price Target Increased to C$38.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

Home Capital Group Inc. (HCG.TO) (TSE:HCG) had its price target increased by TD Securities from C$35.00 to C$38.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 24.51% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a C$31.00 target price on shares of Home Capital Group Inc. (HCG.TO) in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Home Capital Group Inc. (HCG.TO) from C$34.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Home Capital Group Inc. (HCG.TO) from C$24.00 to C$31.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Home Capital Group Inc. (HCG.TO) from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from C$30.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Home Capital Group Inc. (HCG.TO) from C$26.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$34.67.

TSE HCG traded up C$0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$30.52. 60,064 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 172,721. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$30.20 and a 200 day moving average price of C$25.98. The stock has a market cap of C$1.59 billion and a PE ratio of 10.42. Home Capital Group Inc. has a 52 week low of C$13.67 and a 52 week high of C$33.94.

Home Capital Group Inc. (HCG.TO) (TSE:HCG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported C$1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.77 by C$0.41. The company had revenue of C$136.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$131.77 million. As a group, analysts expect that Home Capital Group Inc. will post 3.9800002 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer David Cluff sold 1,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$29.90, for a total transaction of C$33,338.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$155,480.

Home Capital Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Home Trust Company, provides residential and nonresidential mortgage lending, securitization of residential mortgage products, consumer lending, and credit card services in Canada. It offers deposits via brokers and financial planners, and under the Oaken Financial brand.

