Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) Updates FY 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) issued an update on its FY 2021

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.56-2.56 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $123.333-123.333 billion.

HMC stock opened at $29.20 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.49. The stock has a market cap of $50.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.79, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.92. Honda Motor has a fifty-two week low of $19.38 and a fifty-two week high of $30.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.73. The firm had revenue of $34.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.78 billion. Honda Motor had a return on equity of 2.99% and a net margin of 1.93%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Honda Motor will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

HMC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Honda Motor from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Honda Motor from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Honda Motor has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $29.00.

About Honda Motor

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power products, and other products in japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Life creation and Other Businesses.

