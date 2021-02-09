Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. Acquires New Stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 255 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,474,199 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $371,670,000 after purchasing an additional 104,594 shares in the last quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,454 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. O Dell Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth $691,000. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 3,018 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ascent Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 57,134 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $6,112,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SBUX opened at $106.26 on Tuesday. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $50.02 and a 12 month high of $107.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of $103.19 and a 200-day moving average of $92.11. The company has a market cap of $125.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 138.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The coffee company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. Starbucks had a net margin of 3.95% and a negative return on equity of 18.07%. The company had revenue of $6.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is currently 153.85%.

In other news, Director Javier G. Teruel sold 46,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.70, for a total transaction of $4,476,654.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 107,764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.43, for a total value of $10,607,210.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 157,467 shares of company stock valued at $15,371,334 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on SBUX. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Starbucks from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Starbucks from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Barclays lifted their price target on Starbucks from $122.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Starbucks from $111.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Starbucks currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.56.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

