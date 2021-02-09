Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. Makes New $35,000 Investment in Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE)

Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Virgin Galactic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Virgin Galactic by 85.7% during the third quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Virgin Galactic during the third quarter worth $29,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Virgin Galactic by 35.4% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares during the period. Finally, Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in Virgin Galactic during the third quarter worth $58,000. 23.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Chamath Palihapitiya sold 2,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.71, for a total transaction of $53,420,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,092,736 shares in the company, valued at $216,156,978.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Jonathan Joseph Campagna sold 7,827 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.89, for a total value of $280,911.03. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 233,429 shares in the company, valued at $8,377,766.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,094,132 shares of company stock worth $56,264,040 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 14.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Virgin Galactic in a report on Friday, October 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded Virgin Galactic from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. 140166 downgraded Virgin Galactic from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Virgin Galactic from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on Virgin Galactic from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.50.

Shares of NYSE:SPCE opened at $56.25 on Tuesday. Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.06 and a 52-week high of $62.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.82. The company has a market capitalization of $13.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.94 and a beta of 0.80.

Virgin Galactic Company Profile

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc, an integrated aerospace company, develops human spaceflight for private individuals and researchers in the United States. It also manufactures air and space vehicles. The company's spaceship operations include commercial human spaceflight, flying commercial research, and development payloads into space.

