Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. Makes New $56,000 Investment in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ETN. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Eaton during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Eaton by 605.3% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 268 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Peoples Financial Services CORP. lifted its position in shares of Eaton by 69.0% during the 4th quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 294 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 77.88% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Nandakumar Cheruvatath sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.95, for a total value of $368,850.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,824,946.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Deborah L. Mccoy sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.58, for a total transaction of $179,370.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,436 shares in the company, valued at $3,041,636.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ETN shares. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Eaton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Eaton from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Eaton from $95.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Eaton currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.00.

NYSE:ETN opened at $120.22 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Eaton Co. plc has a fifty-two week low of $56.42 and a fifty-two week high of $130.00. The stock has a market cap of $47.92 billion, a PE ratio of 35.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.36.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.08. Eaton had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The business had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.37 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, wiring devices, and structural support systems; and residential, single phase power quality, emergency lighting and fire detection, and circuit protection and lighting products.

