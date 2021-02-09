Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. Purchases New Stake in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NRG. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC purchased a new position in NRG Energy during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 181.7% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,358 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 605.3% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,460 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NRG Energy during the 4th quarter worth $70,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NRG Energy during the 4th quarter worth $74,000. 95.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NRG Energy stock opened at $42.07 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.39. NRG Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $19.54 and a one year high of $43.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.27 billion, a PE ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $39.23 and its 200 day moving average is $34.37.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st will be given a dividend of $0.325 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 29th. This is a boost from NRG Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.83%.

In other NRG Energy news, SVP David Callen sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.40, for a total value of $300,600.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,197,490.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

NRG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NRG Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on NRG Energy from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on NRG Energy in a report on Thursday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on NRG Energy from $34.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. NRG Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.50.

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through Generation and Retail segments. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to 3.7 million residential, industrial, and commercial consumers.

