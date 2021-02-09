Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. Purchases Shares of 1,334 Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX)

Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,334 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LPX. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 256.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 459,499 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $11,203,000 after purchasing an additional 330,547 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 40.2% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,192 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after buying an additional 11,522 shares during the period. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific during the third quarter valued at approximately $910,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific during the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific during the third quarter valued at approximately $249,000. 92.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Louisiana-Pacific news, EVP Neil Sherman sold 5,026 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.87, for a total transaction of $195,360.62. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,491,847.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jason Paul Ringbloom sold 10,004 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.76, for a total transaction of $367,747.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 61,975 shares in the company, valued at $2,278,201. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Louisiana-Pacific stock opened at $42.15 on Tuesday. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $12.97 and a 52-week high of $42.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $38.80 and a 200-day moving average of $33.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.65 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on LPX shares. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.75.

Louisiana-Pacific

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures building products primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through four segments: Siding; North America Oriented Strand Board (OSB); Engineered Wood Products; and South America.

