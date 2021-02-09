Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. Takes $28,000 Position in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – August (NYSEARCA:UAUG)

Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – August (NYSEARCA:UAUG) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – August in the third quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – August in the third quarter valued at approximately $399,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – August by 37.9% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,000 after buying an additional 5,855 shares during the period. Finally, Donald L. Hagan LLC increased its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – August by 159.7% in the third quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC now owns 71,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,930,000 after buying an additional 43,919 shares during the period.

Get Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF - August alerts:

NYSEARCA:UAUG opened at $28.05 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.42. Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – August has a fifty-two week low of $22.14 and a fifty-two week high of $28.05.

Recommended Story: Equity Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UAUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – August (NYSEARCA:UAUG).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF - August Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF - August and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.