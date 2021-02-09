HTMLCOIN Hits Market Capitalization of $3.66 Million (HTML)

HTMLCOIN (CURRENCY:HTML) traded up 12.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 8th. HTMLCOIN has a market cap of $3.66 million and $18,290.00 worth of HTMLCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HTMLCOIN token can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, HTMLCOIN has traded up 34.1% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 21.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,819.24 or 0.99896159 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.34 or 0.00030594 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $447.47 or 0.00954747 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $128.06 or 0.00273240 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 18.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.95 or 0.00204730 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 21.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002214 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 42.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.49 or 0.00077853 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 46.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001734 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.01 or 0.00029886 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001667 BTC.

HTMLCOIN Token Profile

HTML is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X15 hashing algorithm. HTMLCOIN’s total supply is 80,434,575,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 53,067,332,240 tokens. The Reddit community for HTMLCOIN is /r/htmlcoin_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. HTMLCOIN’s official Twitter account is @HTMLCOIN and its Facebook page is accessible here. HTMLCOIN’s official website is www.htmlcoin.com. HTMLCOIN’s official message board is www.htmlcoin.com/blog.

According to CryptoCompare, “HTML Coin is a rebrand of the HTML5 Coin that was exchanged at a 1:1 ratio. The HTML Coin is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the SHA256 algorithm that was developed using a Bitcoin and Ethereum hybrid blockchain technology which integrates Bitcoin Core, Proof-of-Stake (PoS) and the Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM). “

HTMLCOIN Token Trading

HTMLCOIN can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HTMLCOIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HTMLCOIN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HTMLCOIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

