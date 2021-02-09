Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $159.00.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hubbell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Stephens boosted their price target on Hubbell from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Hubbell from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

Get Hubbell alerts:

Shares of HUBB stock traded down $1.68 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $162.55. The company had a trading volume of 222,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 329,310. The company has a market capitalization of $8.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.07. Hubbell has a twelve month low of $85.62 and a twelve month high of $172.17. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $162.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $151.08.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.01). Hubbell had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 21.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Hubbell will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.28%.

In other Hubbell news, Director David G. Nord sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.13, for a total transaction of $2,431,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 101,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,478,082.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HUBB. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Hubbell by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,591,455 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $199,505,000 after buying an additional 32,351 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Hubbell during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Hubbell during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,628,000. Carlson Capital Management acquired a new position in Hubbell during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its stake in Hubbell by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 551,420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $75,456,000 after buying an additional 4,756 shares during the last quarter. 84.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Hubbell

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Electrical and Power. The Electrical segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures and controls, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

Read More: What defines an oversold asset?

Receive News & Ratings for Hubbell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hubbell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.