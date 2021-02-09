Humanscape Reaches Market Cap of $11.88 Million (HUM)

Humanscape (CURRENCY:HUM) traded up 11.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 9th. During the last seven days, Humanscape has traded 44.1% higher against the US dollar. One Humanscape token can currently be bought for $0.0237 or 0.00000051 BTC on major exchanges. Humanscape has a market capitalization of $11.88 million and approximately $178,455.00 worth of Humanscape was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Humanscape alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.50 or 0.00059409 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $498.60 or 0.01077026 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00006515 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.54 or 0.00055167 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,580.86 or 0.05574913 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 28.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.96 or 0.00025832 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.37 or 0.00018073 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002162 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.84 or 0.00032047 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.28 or 0.00041649 BTC.

Humanscape Profile

HUM is a token. Humanscape’s total supply is 1,084,734,273 tokens and its circulating supply is 501,809,285 tokens. Humanscape’s official message board is medium.com/@humanscape_ico. The official website for Humanscape is humanscape.io. Humanscape’s official Twitter account is @Humanscape_ICO and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Humanscape is /r/Humanscape_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The blockchain of Humanscape consists of HUM Tokens (HUM), the basic unit for transactions; HUM Points (HP), points used within in the community; and HUM Donations (HD), points used for donations. In addition, Activity Index, Donation Index and User Score affect the token utilities. The token model of Humanscape is based on the STEEM model, which is evaluated as one of the most innovative among blockchain-based communities and has been optimized to suit the needs of patient communities. “

Buying and Selling Humanscape

Humanscape can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Humanscape directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Humanscape should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Humanscape using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Humanscape Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Humanscape and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.