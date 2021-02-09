Hunter Technology Corp. (HOC.V) (CVE:HOC) Shares Gap Up to $1.37

Hunter Technology Corp. (HOC.V) (CVE:HOC) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.37, but opened at $1.75. Hunter Technology Corp. (HOC.V) shares last traded at $1.45, with a volume of 285,769 shares changing hands.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.29 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.50, a quick ratio of 5.17 and a current ratio of 5.24. The stock has a market cap of C$67.55 million and a PE ratio of -47.24.

About Hunter Technology Corp. (HOC.V) (CVE:HOC)

Hunter Oil Corp. acquires and develops crude oil and natural gas properties. The company was formerly known as Enhanced Oil Resources Inc and changed its name to Hunter Oil Corp. in August 2016. Hunter Oil Corp. was incorporated in 1980 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

