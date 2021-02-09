Huntsworth (LON:HNT) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $298.91

Huntsworth plc (LON:HNT)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $298.91 and traded as low as $107.50. Huntsworth shares last traded at $107.50, with a volume of 505,026 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.36, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 107.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 298.91. The firm has a market cap of £399.60 million and a PE ratio of 19.91.

Huntsworth Company Profile (LON:HNT)

Huntsworth plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare and communications company in the United Kingdom and rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four divisions: Medical, Marketing, Immersive, and Communications. The Medical division provides scientific strategy and communications, publications planning and delivery, specialized medical writing, medical education, and payer and value communications services, as well as support services for internal medical teams.

