Hush Reaches Market Cap of $215,151.56 (HUSH)

Hush (CURRENCY:HUSH) traded up 6.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 9th. Hush has a total market cap of $215,151.56 and approximately $60,278.00 worth of Hush was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hush coin can currently be purchased for $0.0206 or 0.00000045 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Hush has traded 7% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $100.59 or 0.00221270 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.92 or 0.00083415 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.34 or 0.00029340 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 27.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000428 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000014 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000810 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000616 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000294 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded up 104.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Hush Profile

Hush is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on November 20th, 2016. Hush’s total supply is 10,427,077 coins. The Reddit community for Hush is /r/Myhush and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Hush is myhush.org. The official message board for Hush is forum.myhush.org. Hush’s official Twitter account is @MyHushTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Hush Coin Trading

Hush can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hush directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hush should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hush using one of the exchanges listed above.

