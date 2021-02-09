Hxro Tops One Day Volume of $1.23 Million (HXRO)

Hxro (CURRENCY:HXRO) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 9th. In the last week, Hxro has traded up 18.8% against the U.S. dollar. Hxro has a market cap of $63.29 million and $1.23 million worth of Hxro was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hxro coin can currently be purchased for $0.29 or 0.00000639 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.35 or 0.00059251 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $499.59 or 0.01082400 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00006492 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 20.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.63 or 0.00055527 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,587.51 or 0.05606085 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 27.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.86 or 0.00025692 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.14 or 0.00017642 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002169 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.65 or 0.00031745 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.19 or 0.00041585 BTC.

Hxro Profile

HXRO is a coin. It was first traded on December 21st, 2018. Hxro’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 214,693,272 coins. Hxro’s official Twitter account is @RealHxro and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Hxro is medium.com/@hxromedia. The official website for Hxro is www.hxro.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Hxro is a crypto gaming platform that merges digital currency trading with skill-based social gaming. HXRO is an ERC20 token – engineered to have full utility on the Hxro gaming platform. HXRO tokens are used for entry fees to all games and on-platform purchases. All competitions are paid out in HXRO. Competitors earn status, rank, and clout with HXRO. “

Hxro Coin Trading

Hxro can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hxro directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hxro should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hxro using one of the exchanges listed above.

