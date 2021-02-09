Hyperion Price Down 13.9% Over Last Week (HYN)

Hyperion (CURRENCY:HYN) traded 8.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 9th. In the last week, Hyperion has traded 13.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Hyperion has a market capitalization of $6.14 million and $21,400.00 worth of Hyperion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hyperion coin can now be purchased for $0.0429 or 0.00000092 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Hyperion alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.69 or 0.00059486 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $488.78 or 0.01050155 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00006248 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.60 or 0.00052862 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,570.55 or 0.05522909 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 30.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.97 or 0.00025716 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.85 or 0.00016868 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002152 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.37 or 0.00030869 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.82 or 0.00040445 BTC.

Hyperion Profile

Hyperion (CRYPTO:HYN) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 16th, 2018. Hyperion’s total supply is 8,211,921,054 coins and its circulating supply is 143,296,345 coins. The official website for Hyperion is www.hyn.space. The official message board for Hyperion is medium.com/@hyperionsgoffical.

According to CryptoCompare, “Hyperion, a decentralized map platform, aims to achieve the “One Map” vision – to provide a unified view of global map data and service, and to make it universally accessible just like a public utility for 10B people. Built on the Spatial Consensus Protocol which encloses not just spatial information but also value transfer, Hyperion fundamentally redefines the way to create and consume map services, conforming to its first principles to make maps aggressively open and decentralized. “

Hyperion Coin Trading

Hyperion can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hyperion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hyperion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hyperion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hyperion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hyperion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.