i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.22, MarketWatch Earnings reports. i3 Verticals had a negative net margin of 0.28% and a positive return on equity of 10.30%.

Shares of NASDAQ IIIV opened at $33.86 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -846.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.62. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.35. i3 Verticals has a fifty-two week low of $13.01 and a fifty-two week high of $37.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Get i3 Verticals alerts:

In other i3 Verticals news, CTO Robert Bertke sold 3,149 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.01, for a total value of $100,799.49. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,200 shares in the company, valued at $38,412. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David M. Wilds sold 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.10, for a total value of $10,840,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 270,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,334,235.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 432,120 shares of company stock valued at $11,778,061 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 40.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. BTIG Research upped their target price on i3 Verticals from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Raymond James upped their price objective on i3 Verticals from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. TheStreet upgraded i3 Verticals from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of i3 Verticals in a report on Monday, December 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of i3 Verticals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.44.

About i3 Verticals

i3 Verticals, Inc provides integrated payment and software solutions to small- and medium-sized businesses and organizations in education, non-profit, public sector, property management, and healthcare markets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Merchant Services, and Proprietary Software and Payments.

Featured Story: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Receive News & Ratings for i3 Verticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for i3 Verticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.