IAA (IAA) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

IAA (NYSE:IAA) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 16th. Analysts expect IAA to post earnings of $0.43 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE IAA opened at $65.11 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $8.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.70, a P/E/G ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.69. IAA has a 52 week low of $21.79 and a 52 week high of $66.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $62.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.30.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist boosted their price objective on IAA from $57.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on IAA from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised IAA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Northcoast Research raised IAA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, IAA presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.42.

About IAA

IAA, Inc provides auction solutions for total loss, damaged, and low-value vehicles. The company's multi-channel platform facilitates the marketing and sale of total loss, damaged, and low-value vehicles for a spectrum of sellers. Its solutions focuses on a diverse set of customers, provide buyers with the vehicles need to, among other things, fulfill vehicle rebuild requirements, replacement part inventory, or scrap demand.

