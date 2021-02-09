IAA (NYSE:IAA) Stock Rating Upgraded by Northcoast Research

Northcoast Research upgraded shares of IAA (NYSE:IAA) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for IAA’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.44 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.94 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on IAA. Truist boosted their target price on shares of IAA from $57.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered IAA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on IAA from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $56.42.

IAA stock opened at $65.11 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $62.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.30. IAA has a 52-week low of $21.79 and a 52-week high of $66.85. The firm has a market cap of $8.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.70, a PEG ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.69.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in IAA by 96.4% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of IAA in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of IAA during the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of IAA during the third quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Grace Capital acquired a new stake in shares of IAA in the 3rd quarter worth about $109,000.

IAA, Inc provides auction solutions for total loss, damaged, and low-value vehicles. The company's multi-channel platform facilitates the marketing and sale of total loss, damaged, and low-value vehicles for a spectrum of sellers. Its solutions focuses on a diverse set of customers, provide buyers with the vehicles need to, among other things, fulfill vehicle rebuild requirements, replacement part inventory, or scrap demand.

