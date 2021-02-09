ichi.farm (ICHI) Trading Up 3.4% This Week

ichi.farm (CURRENCY:ICHI) traded down 4.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 9th. During the last week, ichi.farm has traded up 3.4% against the U.S. dollar. One ichi.farm coin can now be bought for about $4.15 or 0.00008835 BTC on popular exchanges. ichi.farm has a market cap of $1.21 million and approximately $36,972.00 worth of ichi.farm was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002132 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001006 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.03 or 0.00049033 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 39.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $103.64 or 0.00220628 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.43 or 0.00069044 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $31.17 or 0.00066361 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 49.9% against the dollar and now trades at $37.30 or 0.00079391 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.99 or 0.00193688 BTC.

ichi.farm’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 290,676 coins.

