Identillect Technologies (CVE:ID) Shares Down 16.7%

Identillect Technologies Corp. (CVE:ID) shares were down 16.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. Approximately 1,248,150 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 3,538,251 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

The company has a market capitalization of C$3.68 million and a P/E ratio of -6.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$0.02 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.01.

About Identillect Technologies (CVE:ID)

Identillect Technologies Corp. develops an email encryption software solution. The company offers Delivery Trust, an email encryption technology. It serves the accounting, education professional, financial, legal, medical, real estate, and resource industries. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

