IDEX (NYSE:IEX) PT Raised to $225.00

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) had its price objective hoisted by Rosenblatt Securities from $220.00 to $225.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised IDEX from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $199.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday. Cowen cut IDEX from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. IDEX presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $183.10.

NYSE:IEX opened at $198.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $196.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $186.65. The stock has a market cap of $15.02 billion, a PE ratio of 40.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.08. IDEX has a 52 week low of $104.56 and a 52 week high of $211.71.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.06. IDEX had a return on equity of 17.21% and a net margin of 15.94%. The firm had revenue of $614.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $601.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that IDEX will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other IDEX news, Director Ernest J. Mrozek sold 3,530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.77, for a total transaction of $673,418.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,085 shares in the company, valued at $2,686,995.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of IDEX by 0.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,163,231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $577,005,000 after buying an additional 12,771 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of IDEX by 3.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,465,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $266,329,000 after purchasing an additional 52,493 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of IDEX by 83,925.2% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 1,336,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334,410 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of IDEX by 409.5% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 897,347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $163,685,000 after purchasing an additional 721,220 shares during the period. Finally, Fenimore Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of IDEX by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 802,041 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $159,767,000 after purchasing an additional 2,057 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.59% of the company’s stock.

IDEX Company Profile

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an applied solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

