Idorsia (OTCMKTS:IDRSF) Given Neutral Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Idorsia (OTCMKTS:IDRSF) in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on IDRSF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of Idorsia in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Idorsia in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Idorsia currently has a consensus rating of Buy.

OTCMKTS:IDRSF opened at $28.56 on Monday. Idorsia has a 1-year low of $18.57 and a 1-year high of $33.83. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.52.

About Idorsia

Idorsia Ltd, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for unmet medical needs in Switzerland. The company has a clinical development pipeline that cover various therapeutic areas, including CNS, cardiovascular, and immunological disorders, as well as orphan diseases.

