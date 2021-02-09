Ieq Capital LLC Buys 334 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Ieq Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,949 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $1,652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RSP. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,629,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $716,740,000 after purchasing an additional 865,262 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 122.4% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,289,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,365,000 after acquiring an additional 709,395 shares during the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 902.4% in the 3rd quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 567,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,370,000 after acquiring an additional 511,038 shares during the last quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,743,000. Finally, Astor Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 154.6% in the 4th quarter. Astor Investment Management LLC now owns 467,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,681,000 after buying an additional 284,146 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:RSP opened at $134.10 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52 week low of $70.56 and a 52 week high of $134.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $129.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $117.82.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

