Ieq Capital LLC Makes New $1.11 Million Investment in USA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAT)

Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of USA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAT) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 105,401 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,105,000. Ieq Capital LLC owned approximately 0.16% of USA Technologies at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in USA Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $11,898,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of USA Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $11,306,000. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC acquired a new position in shares of USA Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $1,834,000. Towerview LLC acquired a new position in shares of USA Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $1,048,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of USA Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $688,000. 23.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get USA Technologies alerts:

Shares of USAT opened at $9.83 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $641.48 million, a P/E ratio of -17.25 and a beta of 2.10. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.94. USA Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.80 and a 1 year high of $11.84.

USA Technologies (NASDAQ:USAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.03. USA Technologies had a negative net margin of 22.78% and a negative return on equity of 22.76%. Sell-side analysts predict that USA Technologies, Inc. will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

USAT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Northland Securities raised shares of USA Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on shares of USA Technologies from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. TheStreet cut shares of USA Technologies from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of USA Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.00.

USA Technologies Profile

USA Technologies, Inc provides wireless networking, cashless transactions, asset monitoring, and other value-added services in the United States and internationally. It designs and markets systems and solutions that facilitate electronic payment options, as well as telemetry and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

Read More: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Receive News & Ratings for USA Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for USA Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.