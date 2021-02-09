Ieq Capital LLC Sells 59,918 Shares of Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO)

Ieq Capital LLC reduced its position in Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) by 28.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 151,748 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59,918 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Zuora were worth $2,114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Zuora by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,160,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,334,000 after purchasing an additional 5,575 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Zuora by 194.7% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 414,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,182,000 after acquiring an additional 273,565 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Zuora by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 225,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,336,000 after acquiring an additional 10,200 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in Zuora during the 3rd quarter valued at $108,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new position in Zuora during the 3rd quarter valued at $173,000. Institutional investors own 51.56% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Jennifer Pileggi sold 19,539 shares of Zuora stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.37, for a total value of $241,697.43. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 39,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $490,272.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jason Pressman sold 8,400 shares of Zuora stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.10, for a total value of $101,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 147,911 shares of company stock valued at $1,969,343. Insiders own 26.02% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Zuora from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.64.

Shares of Zuora stock opened at $16.43 on Tuesday. Zuora, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.21 and a 1 year high of $17.79. The firm has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of -23.81 and a beta of 2.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.04. Zuora had a negative return on equity of 47.35% and a negative net margin of 27.34%. The firm had revenue of $77.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.83 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Zuora, Inc. will post -0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zuora Company Profile

Zuora, Inc provides cloud-based software on a subscription basis that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora Central platform that acts as an intelligent subscription management hub that allows customers to orient order-to-revenue operations.

