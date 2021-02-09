Ieq Capital LLC Sells 6,007 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Ieq Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 25.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,822 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 6,007 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $2,861,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LOW. Fiduciary Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 95,752 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $15,369,000 after purchasing an additional 4,924 shares in the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 18,137 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,911,000 after buying an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 100.3% in the fourth quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 9,020 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,448,000 after buying an additional 4,517 shares in the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 23,875 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,832,000 after buying an additional 2,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 60.9% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 3,698 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,909,000 after buying an additional 1,399 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.11% of the company’s stock.

LOW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Truist reissued a “buy” rating and set a $178.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $202.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. FIG Partners raised Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $166.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.82.

Shares of LOW stock opened at $179.17 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $131.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.34, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.37. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.00 and a fifty-two week high of $180.67. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $167.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $162.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $22.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.08 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 211.33% and a net margin of 6.29%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 20th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 19th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 41.96%.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

