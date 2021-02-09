IFM Investments (OTCMKTS:CTCLY) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

IFM Investments Limited (OTCMKTS:CTCLY) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.13. IFM Investments shares last traded at $0.13, with a volume of 95,900 shares.

About IFM Investments (OTCMKTS:CTCLY)

IFM Investments Limited is engaged in providing real estate services. The Company is the franchisor for the CENTURY 21 brand in China. The Company operates through four business segments: Company-owned Brokerage Services, which is engaged in the sale and leasing of middle to high grade residential properties in the secondary real estate market; Franchise Services, which grants regional franchise rights for the CENTURY 21 brand to regional sub-franchisors in China who, in turn, open their own sales offices or grant third parties the right to open sales offices within their region; Mortgage Management Services, which provides advisory services on mortgages, home equity loans and consumer credit loans to home buyers and home owners, and Primary and Commercial Services, which includes primary business unit, which provides agency services, and commercial business unit, which provides planning, consulting and brokerage services.

