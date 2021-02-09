II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) Price Target Raised to $100.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $65.00 to $100.00 in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on IIVI. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of II-VI from $53.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of II-VI from $65.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of II-VI from $71.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of II-VI from $63.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of II-VI from $65.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. II-VI has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $77.28.

Get II-VI alerts:

Shares of II-VI stock opened at $88.73 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. II-VI has a twelve month low of $19.00 and a twelve month high of $96.22. The stock has a market cap of $9.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -806.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s fifty day moving average is $84.16 and its 200 day moving average is $59.24.

In related news, CEO Vincent D. Mattera, Jr. sold 109,597 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.63, for a total value of $6,535,269.11. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 582,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,707,641.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Christopher Koeppen sold 1,828 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.78, for a total transaction of $122,073.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 25,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,671,169.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 378,337 shares of company stock worth $24,037,891 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IIVI. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of II-VI by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 17,696 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $717,000 after acquiring an additional 2,119 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in II-VI in the 3rd quarter valued at about $326,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in II-VI by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 10,845 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in II-VI in the 3rd quarter valued at about $221,000. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in II-VI in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 95.18% of the company’s stock.

About II-VI

II-VI Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets engineered materials, and optoelectronic components and devices worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Compound Semiconductors and Photonic Solutions. The Compound Semiconductors segment offers optical and electro-optical components and materials used in high-power CO2 lasers; fiber-delivered beam delivery systems, and processing tools and direct diode lasers for industrial lasers; and compound semiconductor epitaxial and gallium arsenide wafers.

See Also: G-20

Receive News & Ratings for II-VI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for II-VI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.