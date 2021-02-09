II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) Updates Q3 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) updated its third quarter 2021

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.81-0.91 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.82. The company issued revenue guidance of $760-780 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $762.97 million.II-VI also updated its Q3 guidance to $0.81-$0.91 EPS.

Shares of II-VI stock opened at $88.73 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.24. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $9.20 billion, a PE ratio of -806.56, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.48. II-VI has a 12 month low of $19.00 and a 12 month high of $96.22.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on IIVI. Citigroup lifted their price objective on II-VI from $65.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of II-VI in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of II-VI from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of II-VI from $67.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Benchmark upped their target price on shares of II-VI from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. II-VI has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $77.28.

In other II-VI news, Director Howard H. Xia sold 8,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.54, for a total transaction of $504,614.80. Also, CEO Vincent D. Mattera, Jr. sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.23, for a total transaction of $783,955.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 423,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,104,874.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 378,337 shares of company stock worth $24,037,891 in the last quarter. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About II-VI

II-VI Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets engineered materials, and optoelectronic components and devices worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Compound Semiconductors and Photonic Solutions. The Compound Semiconductors segment offers optical and electro-optical components and materials used in high-power CO2 lasers; fiber-delivered beam delivery systems, and processing tools and direct diode lasers for industrial lasers; and compound semiconductor epitaxial and gallium arsenide wafers.

