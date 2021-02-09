Impax Asset Management Group plc (IPX.L) (LON:IPX) Insider Ian Simm Acquires 1,650 Shares

Impax Asset Management Group plc (IPX.L) (LON:IPX) insider Ian Simm acquired 1,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 778 ($10.16) per share, with a total value of £12,837 ($16,771.62).

Ian Simm also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Impax Asset Management Group plc (IPX.L) alerts:

On Thursday, January 7th, Ian Simm sold 100,000 shares of Impax Asset Management Group plc (IPX.L) stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 840 ($10.97), for a total transaction of £840,000 ($1,097,465.38).

On Thursday, December 24th, Ian Simm sold 5,000 shares of Impax Asset Management Group plc (IPX.L) stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 700 ($9.15), for a total transaction of £35,000 ($45,727.72).

On Tuesday, December 29th, Ian Simm sold 15,000 shares of Impax Asset Management Group plc (IPX.L) stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 701 ($9.16), for a total transaction of £105,150 ($137,379.15).

IPX opened at GBX 780 ($10.19) on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 793.40 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 595.75. The company has a market cap of £1.02 billion and a PE ratio of 74.29. Impax Asset Management Group plc has a 12 month low of GBX 191 ($2.50) and a 12 month high of GBX 888 ($11.60). The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.94.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th will be issued a GBX 6.80 ($0.09) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th. This is an increase from Impax Asset Management Group plc (IPX.L)’s previous dividend of $1.80. This represents a yield of 1.09%. Impax Asset Management Group plc (IPX.L)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.71%.

Impax Asset Management Group plc (IPX.L) Company Profile

Impax Asset Management Group plc is a publicly owned investment manager. Through its subsidiaries, it provides investment services to funds specializing in the environmental markets sector, with a focus on alternative energy, water, and waste sectors, primarily in the United Kingdom. It manages a range of funds and segregated accounts on behalf of institutional and private investors.

See Also: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Receive News & Ratings for Impax Asset Management Group plc (IPX.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Impax Asset Management Group plc (IPX.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.