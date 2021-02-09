Independent Research Analysts Give DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (DWS.F) (ETR:DWS) a €42.00 Price Target

Independent Research set a €42.00 ($49.41) price target on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (DWS.F) (ETR:DWS) in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on DWS. UBS Group set a €42.00 ($49.41) price target on shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (DWS.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €34.00 ($40.00) price target on shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (DWS.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €43.00 ($50.59) price objective on shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (DWS.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group set a €33.50 ($39.41) price objective on shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (DWS.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Pareto Securities set a €35.00 ($41.18) price objective on shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (DWS.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (DWS.F) presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €38.08 ($44.79).

Get DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (DWS.F) alerts:

Shares of ETR:DWS opened at €35.97 ($42.32) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.62. DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA has a 12 month low of €16.75 ($19.70) and a 12 month high of €39.99 ($47.05). The firm’s 50-day moving average is €34.72 and its 200 day moving average is €32.77. The company has a current ratio of 14.25, a quick ratio of 14.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

About DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (DWS.F)

DWS Group GmbH & Co KGaA offers asset management services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions cover equities, fixed income, cash, real estate, infrastructure, and private equity, as well as a range of sustainable investments.

Featured Story: Street Name

Receive News & Ratings for DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (DWS.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (DWS.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.