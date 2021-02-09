Indigo Books & Music Inc. (IDG.TO) Expected to Post FY2023 Earnings of $0.02 Per Share (TSE:IDG)

Indigo Books & Music Inc. (IDG.TO) (TSE:IDG) – Equities researchers at Cormark issued their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Indigo Books & Music Inc. (IDG.TO) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, February 8th. Cormark analyst D. Mcfadgen anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.02 for the year.

Indigo Books & Music Inc. (IDG.TO) (TSE:IDG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported C$1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$365.43 million during the quarter.

TSE IDG opened at C$4.34 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$118.37 million and a P/E ratio of -0.63. Indigo Books & Music Inc. has a 1 year low of C$0.82 and a 1 year high of C$4.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$3.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$2.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 912.59, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Indigo Books & Music Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a book, gift, and specialty toy retailer in Canada and the United States. The company also offers toy, baby, wellness, home, fashion, paper, and electronics products. As of September 26, 2020, it operated 88 superstores under the Chapters and Indigo banners; 94 small format stores under the Coles, Indigospirit, and The Book Company banners; and one store in Short Hills, New Jersey.

